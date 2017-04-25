The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande to perform their debut shows here at F1

The Chainsmokers and Ariana Grande, two of the biggest pop acts in the music world right now, are set to make their Singapore debut at the upcoming 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 15 to 17.

Other acts confirmed so far include the return of British pop veterans Duran Duran and American chart-toppers OneRepublic, as well as three British acts also performing here for the first time - singer Seal, rapper/spoken word artist George the Poet, and singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas.

American electronic dance music (EDM) duo The Chainsmokers have dominated the pop charts in the past year. Don't Let Me Down, a single they released last year (2016), won the Grammy Award in February (2017) for Best Dance Recording.

Fellow American pop act Grande started out on kids television channel Nickelodeon and is now one of the world's most popular music stars, with two of her three albums hitting the top of the Billboard charts. A social media star, she is the second most followed person on Instagram after Selena Gomez.

The annual F1 concerts are some of the biggest gigs held in Singapore, with a massive main stage at the Padang that typically draws more than 50,000 music fans a night.

Tickets for the 10th edition of the night race in Singapore start from $38 for single-day wheelchair accessible platforms and $148 for single-day walkabouts with access to the performance stages in all four zones within the venue, and are available at http://singaporegp.sg/

More music acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.