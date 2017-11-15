Taylor Swift's Reputation sales soar, but Adele keeps her crown

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Taylor Swift's new album Reputation has sold more than one million copies in its first four days, Nielsen Music said on Tuesday (Nov 14), but the US pop star failed to beat the record set by Britain's Adele two years ago.

Swift's 1.05 million US sales of Reputation came despite the singer keeping the album from streaming services and gave her the best-selling album of 2017.

But the figure was less than half the monster sales for the debut of Adele's 25 album, which surpassed 2.43 million copies in the first four days of release in November 2015 and smashed a 15-year-old US record set by boy band NSync in 2000. Adele also initially kept 25 from streaming services.

Swift, 27, recording on Nashville-based independent label Big Machine Records, now has four albums that have sold more than one million copies in their first week -1989, Red, and Speak Now. Reputation, her first studio album in three years, marked another transformation for Swift with songs marked by vengeance that take aim at the media and some of her haters.

Full first week sales will be available next week, when Reputation will top the Billboard 200 album chart.

Swift this week announced the first US dates of what is expected to be a world tour to promote the album.