Taylor Swift turns up in court as jurors are selected for groping trial against DJ

DENVER (Reuters) - Taylor Swift sat next to her lawyers at a federal courthouse in Denver on Monday as jury selection began for a trial. It pits the pop star against a Colorado radio DJ over allegations that he fondled her four years ago during a photo shoot.

Swift, 27, wore a black jacket and white top in court as she watched the proceedings.

She is expected to take the stand during the trial to testify about the incident, which resulted in David Mueller's firing from music station KYGO-FM.

The litigation centres on her allegations that he slipped his hand under her dress and grabbed her bare bottom as they posed during a meet-and-greet session before her June 2, 2013 concert in Denver.

Mueller, 55, sued first, claiming that she falsely accused him and pressured station management to oust him.

Swift countersued for assault and battery and that became part of the same trial.

In court filings, she said her representatives informed KYGO management about the incident but she did not ask for Mueller to be fired.