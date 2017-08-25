Taylor Swift to release new album

LOS ANGELES • Taylor Swift announced a sixth studio album titled Reputation on Wednesday, just over a week after scoring a court victory at a high-profile groping trial.

The singer made the announcement in a series of Instagram images, including a possible album cover featuring a black-and-white illustration of a dead-eyed Swift, newspaper-style headlines overlapping part of her face.

The album will be released on Nov 10 and the first single will drop on Thursday night local time (today Singapore time).

On Twitter, many picked up on - and joked about - the likely themes of the album. "Taylor Swift about to drop a fake news album god help us," said one.

Others compared the star's album cover art to the text-heavy cover of Kanye West's Life Of Pablo, the album in which the rapper name-checked the singer in his controversial track Famous.

Last year, she suffered an unusual backlash, as her ex-boyfriend, musician Calvin Harris, accused her of trying to "bury" him when she spilled that she wrote his hit song, This Is What You Came For.

Then, reality television star Kim Kardashian posted an edited recording of a telephone call between her husband West and Swift.

Although Swift previously made it seem like West's song Famous caught her off guard, Kardashian's recording appeared to show the singer joking with the rapper about some of the lyrics.

Even though Swift shot back that she was being "falsely painted as a liar", the Internet declared her a "snake".

Her album cover art appeared on Instagram and Twitter - after she wiped all of her social media clean last Friday and posted videos of a snake on Monday.

With the snake imagery, combined with the phrase "Reputation" plus the cover art with her name printed all over a newspaper, it seems like she is ready to respond to the controversy surrounding her.

REUTERS, WASHINGTON POST