Taylor Swift still reigns but suffers sales drop

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - It may be no surprise that Taylor Swift is No. 1 again.

But readers of the music industry's tea leaves will be looking closely at how her new album, Reputation, does in the coming weeks.

Last week, it sailed to No. 1 with a blockbuster opening, selling the equivalent of 1.2 million copies. Defying all trends of declining album sales, its first-week total was nearly as huge as that for her last album, 1989, which had almost 1.3 million three years ago.

And in Week 2? According to Nielsen, Reputation sold 232,000 copies as a full album.

Factoring in streams and downloads of individual tracks, that gave the album the equivalent of 256,000 album sales.

That was more than enough to keep Reputation at No. 1. But it was a notable dip compared with the 402,000 copies that 1989 sold in its second week out.

That album went on to top the chart for 11 weeks and sell more than six million copies.

Country royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill opened at No. 2 with their first collaborative album, The Rest Of Our Life, which had the equivalent of 104,000 sales, almost all as complete albums.

Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All is at No. 3.

Garth Brooks' new box set, The Anthology Part I: The First Five Years, started at No. 4.

Pentatonix's year-old holiday album, A Pentatonix Christmas, is in fifth place.