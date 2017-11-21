Taylor Swift earns Reputation with 2017's biggest US album debut

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift's Reputation album sold 1.216 million copies in its first week and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, Nielsen Music said on Monday.

It is the biggest album debut of the year.

The first-week sales outpaced the year's previous biggest debut, rapper Kendrick Lamar's Damn. which opened with 603,000 album units in April.

Reputation crossed the one-million sales milestone just four days after its release.

But it failed to beat the monster sales for Adele's 25 album, which surpassed 2.43 million copies in the first four days of release in November 2015.

Reputation is Swift's first studio album in three years.

The first single, Look What You Made Me Do, scored the biggest YouTube debut in history with more than 43 million views in the first 24 hours when it was released in August.

Since Nielsen Music began tracking data in 1991, Swift had been the only artist to have three different albums sell more than a million copies in a week.

Reputation was her fourth album to accomplish the feat, it said.