Taylor Swift wins groping trial, extends helpline to other sexual assault victims

DENVER (AFP) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift was celebrating on Monday after winning a sexual assault lawsuit against a former radio DJ she accused of groping her before a gig.

A jury in Denver federal court deliberated for four hours before allowing her complaint that David Mueller had fondled her buttocks during a photo opportunity in 2013.

Swift was awarded the nominal US$1 (S$1.38) in damages she had asked for.

The 27-year-old issued a statement thanking the court and acknowledging her legal team for "fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault".

"I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this," she said.

"My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

Related Story DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift admits picture of incident looks bad

Earlier in the day, the singer had broken down in tears during the closing arguments in her civil trial. She turned away from the public gallery to wipe her eyes as Mr Gabriel McFarland, the lawyer for Mueller, questioned whether his client would have any reason to assault the star.

"I don't know what kind of person grabs or gropes a music superstar but it's not that guy," Mr McFarland told the court.

He repeatedly said the singer was wrong in her assertion that Mueller had stuck his hand under her skirt.

The singer's mother Andrea had tears in her eyes during the session as she handed her daughter tissues.

Swift's aides complained to the DJ's radio station and he lost his job.

Mueller launched a lawsuit for loss of earnings while she counter-sued for sexual assault.

US District Judge William Martinez scaled back the case on Friday, ruling that there was no evidence for Mueller to be entitled to damages from Swift personally.