Taylor Swift announces new album Reputation a week after court victory

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Taylor Swift announced a new album entitled Reputation on Wednesday (Aug 23), just over a week after scoring a court victory at a high-profile groping trial in Colorado.

The singer made the announcement in a series of Instagram images, including a possible album cover featuring a black and white illustration of Swift with newspaper-style headlines overlapping part of her face.

The album will be released Nov 10 and the first single will debut on Thursday.

Swift, 27, ended a six month absence from the public spotlight to deliver unflinching testimony against a radio DJ in a Denver court earlier this month.

She was awarded the symbolic US$1 in damages that she had sought after a federal jury in Denver found a radio DJ had grabbed her bottom while posing for a photo with her in 2013.

The singer, one of the most followed people on social media, followed her court victory by deleting posts from Instagram, Twitter and removing her avatar from her Facebook page, sending fans into a frenzy speculating about whether Swift had been hacked or was preparing to launch new music or reinvent herself.

Reputation follows Swift's 2014 best-selling album 1989.