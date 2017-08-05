Mailbag

Tanglin-Dempsey is a unique spot

Published
39 min ago

The opening of Como Dempsey, including South-east Asia's first Dover Street Market curated by Japanese fashion icon Rei Kawabuko, is a boon for the Tanglin Village and Dempsey Hill area (Dover's Doors Open, Life, July 29). Hopefully, this project will further catalyse the precinct's transformation into a must-visit lifestyle destination in Singapore.

There is nothing like the laidback "plantation-like" vibe that is intrinsic to Tanglin-Dempsey anywhere else here in our city or across Asia.

The contrast between the colonial-era army barracks and the manicured Unesco World Heritage-listed Botanic Gardens across the road provides an ideal canvas for world-class hospitality groups such as Como to conjure up a sultry resort in the tropics.

Sylvester Toh

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2017, with the headline 'Tanglin-Dempsey is a unique spot'. Print Edition | Subscribe
