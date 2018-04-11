Talk-show host Seth Meyers' wife gives birth in their lobby - and Uber charges them for a cancelled ride

(WASHINGTON POST) - There are a lot of incredible elements to the story that Late Night host Seth Meyers told on his talk show on Monday (April 9): His wife, Alexi, went into labour so quickly on Sunday that she gave birth to their second baby, a boy, in the lobby of their apartment building. Neighbours brought them hot towels to keep the baby warm. A member of the New York City Fire Department had to cut the umbilical cord.

All apparently went well, as Meyers showed off pictures of his new son, who was quickly taken to hospital after his dramatic entrance into the world.

And yet, there's another shocking element to the tale: Meyers called an Uber to take them to the hospital - but once his wife started physically giving birth as soon as she got into the lobby, they had to bail on that plan. And Uber still charged them for a cancelled ride.

Meyers explained: "We get into the lobby of our building. I have called an Uber. The Uber is outside. And we basically get to the steps of our building, we're in the lobby and we're walking down the steps, and my wife just says, 'I can't get in the car. I'm going to have the baby right now; the baby is coming.'"

Later in the story, he ticked off a list of people he wanted to thank: the doormen in their building, the police officers and firefighters who showed up to help, the doctors. Then he added a bleeped-out expletive directed at "the Uber driver who charged me".

The audience burst into laughter and started applauding. "I mean, for real," Meyers continued. "Because we did you a huge favour!"

He started laughing, because probably the nicest thing you can do for an Uber driver is not give birth in their back seat. He said: "We were about to, like, 'negative star' your Uber!"

Here’s the story of how my wife Alexi heroically delivered a baby in our lobby while I stood by and did...very little. https://t.co/ZiciJsJHfR — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 10, 2018

Granted, it's possible that the Uber driver didn't realise why the ride was cancelled and the policy is to charge a cancellation fee if someone doesn't show up to their car.

And the story has a happy ending. On Tuesday morning, an Uber spokesman sent the following statement: "We are so happy for Seth and Alexi on the birth of their second child. We've refunded the trip and send them our best wishes."