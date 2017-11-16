Taiwan singer Vivian Hsu laughs off talk that she's working harder to bail out her Singapore husband

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu has laughed off talk that she has been doing more advertisements to bail out her Singapore-based, Indonesia-born husband, businessman Sean Lee.

At a skincare product launch in Taipei on Wednesday (Nov 15), the 42-year-old said: "I actually debuted at age 14. My life plan was to never stop working. So I want to work till I'm 70."

Her husband is the chief executive of logistics firm Marco Polo Marine, which is restructuring its debt. Hsu, who moved to Singapore after a whirlwind marriage in 2014, was reported to have returned to Taiwan recently to shoot four ads.

But she said there was no connection between her workload and her husband's debt, reported Nownews website.

"I don't think my workload is heavy," she said with a laugh. "Compared to my previous workload, it's almost less than half."

Hsu, who has a two-year-old son, added: "I want to do a lot of things. In my performance work, I've already pictured myself working till 70. I think women should have their own careers. That's different from the affirmation a kid and a husband give."

She was speaking at the launch for Singapore's skincare brand Bio-essence, which she has endorsed for nine years - "longer than many marriages", she quipped.

"I hope to continue next year, let's see if they want a perfect 10," she joked, according to Apple Daily. "A hundred years would be good too."