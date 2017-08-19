Taeyeon distressed by airport crowd

SEOUL • When the crowd surged towards her, Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon fell and her distress was further heightened when strangers made unwanted physical contact.

She had flown to Jakarta on Thursday for promotional activities, accompanied by a manager.

Sharing her experience on Instagram yesterday, she recalled: "People's feet and bodies got tangled up, which was a very dangerous situation. I actually fell to the floor and found myself trembling and crying non-stop.

"I was also very startled when a security guard lifted me up from behind to help me out."

According to The Korea Herald, she felt uncomfortable with the physical contact even though she believed it was unintentional.

But the show goes on for Taeyeon, who added: "I will think of today's events as just an accident.

"I hope no one got hurt."

But people reacting to her post were not so forgiving, demanding that her agency, S.M. Entertainment, do more to protect its artists and punish those who took advantage of her plight.