Swift's Reputation takes back No. 1 on chart

NEW YORK • The first Billboard chart of the new year belongs to Taylor Swift.

The singer's Reputation returns to No. 1 for a fourth time on the latest chart, with the equivalent of 107,000 sales, according to Nielsen. Of that total, 79,000 copies were sold as full albums and the rest were made up of streams and downloads of individual tracks.

The latest chart counts sales made in the seven days through Dec 28, which means Swift probably benefited from last-minute holiday shopping, although the total for Reputation was down slightly from the week before, when it logged 133,000.

Singer Ed Sheeran's ÷ is No. 2 in its 43rd week on the chart.

Also this week, Huncho Jack, the new duo of rappers Travis Scott and Quavo (of Migos), started at No. 3 with Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. The album had the equivalent of 90,000 sales, the vast majority from streams.

Rapper Eminem's Revival, last week's top seller, fell to No. 4 in its second week out. And the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman, the P.T. Barnum biopic starring Hugh Jackman, is No. 5.

In the new year, Billboard will adjust its chart formulas to give greater weight to streams from paid subscription services and less to free streams. That may penalise some genres, such as rap and Latin pop, that have been most popular on streaming and have come to dominate the charts because of it.

In an announcement in October, Billboard said the changes were being made to "accurately portray in an unbiased manner" the way music is listened to, as well as the economic differences of various online formats.

NYTIMES