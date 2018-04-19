Sweet stuff drowns out satirical edge

REVIEW / COMEDY

I FEEL PRETTY (NC16)

110 minutes/Now showing/ 3 stars

The story: Renee (Amy Schumer) is obsessed with making herself slimmer and more attractive. After a bad fall, she wakes up to find that her body has magically become model-sized. Her prayers answered, she lives her life as an attractive person. People who know her do not want to ruin her happiness by telling her that her thin body is an illusion only she can see.

Deeply flawed, but saved by small moments which get big laughs, the film starts with two pluses in its corner: a fresh and bold update on the body-swop premise, and in Schumer, a comedic talent with a sharp satirical edge.

Then something happens. Put it down to studio cowardice or the directing team's inexperience, but a treacle truck pulls up and proceeds to drown everything in syrup.

Renee (Schumer) believes that beauty is the key to happiness and the key to beauty is thinness. After a funny and spot-on opening bit that tallies the insults that overweight women like her face, the story veers into hackneyed rom-com territory.

Or rather, the writing-directing team of Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, making their feature debut, opt to lean into Schumer's schtick, rather than be guided by character.

So Schumer does bits. There is a bit where a stationary bike seat literally lets her down and she falls off it. There is a bit where she regains consciousness and gushes to a disbelieving gym attendant about how slim and gorgeous that accident has magically made her.

While funny, these moments can do with trimming. But they are stretched because they are safe comedy, as is Renee's introduction to an elitist cosmetics firm. The point is to let viewers know that pretty people have problems too.

When it ought to get dangerous and interesting, the satirical tone vanishes. The delusional Renee takes part in a bikini contest, for example, and the scene is, well, meh. There is an implied cruelty to it.

This, and other scenes, never openly mock her. But tellingly, they would lose all ability to generate laughs without the foreknowledge that she is plus-sized.

Here is a wasted opportunity indeed. If only this project examined that eagerness to laugh at female unattractiveness in the viewer, instead of giving them a pat on the back for getting on Renee's side.