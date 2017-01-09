16 arrested in France over Kim Kardashian robbery: Police sources

French police have arrested several people and detained others for questioning in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.
French police have arrested several people and detained others for questioning in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers standing guard at the entrance to a hotel residence at the Rue Tronchet on Oct 3, 2016, where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by assailants disguised as police.
Police officers standing guard at the entrance to a hotel residence at the Rue Tronchet on Oct 3, 2016, where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by assailants disguised as police. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
46 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - The French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early on Monday over the robbery of American reality television star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, police sources said.

Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth around nine million euros (S$13.7 million) when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in October.

The 36-year-old, who is married to rap mogul Kanye West, finally broke her silence about the incident last weekend, saying she feared she was going to be killed by the robbers.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she tells her sisters in a promotional clip for the new season of her hit reality show.

"There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Travel Agency goes the extra mile to protect personal data
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping