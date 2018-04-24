Who's in and who's out of Star Awards Top 10 lists

It was a pleasant surprise when veteran actress Jin Yinji, 71, was named one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards on Sunday.

It was her first award in a career spanning more than 30 years and she and everyone else in the audience were clearly moved by the recognition.

"Life really begins when you are 70. I'm happy that audiences still like me," she said on stage as tears ran down her cheeks.

Her win was not the only surprise of the night in the Top 10 Most Popular Artiste category.

The annual Star Awards is organised by Mediacorp to celebrate the best performances and programmes on Channel 8.

There were other unexpected winners as well.

No one looked more stunned than Pan Lingling, 47, when her name was read out. The last time she had won the award was in 2000.

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes 1. Felicia Chin 2. Paige Chua 3. Jin Yinji 4. Belinda Lee 5. Rebecca Lim 6. Pan Lingling 7. Kym Ng 8. Sheila Sim 9. Carrie Wong 10. Ya Hui Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes 1. Dennis Chew 2. Shaun Chen 3. Dasmond Koh 4. Thomas Ong 5. Pierre Png 6. Pornsak 7. Guo Liang 8. Desmond Tan 9. Romeo Tan 10. Zheng Geping

She said to her husband, ex-actor Huang Shinan: "Thank you for always supporting me for so many years and for telling me that I am a Top 10 artiste in your heart even though I keep losing."

In the male artist category, another long-time actor, Thomas Ong, 49, was recognised 19 years after his last win in the category.

He must not have expected to win either because he did not attend the ceremony.

The Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards are given out based on public fan votes.

These surprise wins meant that there were some surprise snubs as well. Taiwan-born host Lee Teng failed to get an award, as did actresses Bonnie Loo and Julie Tan.

The biggest winner of the night was military drama When Duty Calls, which won four trophies, including for Best Drama Series and Best Theme Song.

For it, Desmond Tan won his first Star Award for Best Actor for his sergeant character and veteran host Kym Ng nabbed her first acting award, for Best Supporting Actress as a caring mother with a secret.

The Lead, a drama about a group of friends trying to make it in show business, also nabbed some top awards, including Best Actress for Rebecca Lim and Best Supporting Actor for Chen Hanwei.

Veteran actor and radio host Marcus Chin, 64, was given the Special Achievement Award. The award, which was last handed out in 2003 to Xie Shaoguang, is given to an artist deemed to have made significant contributions to the industry.

Chin, often teased for standing at 1.58m, said: "My only regret in life is that I didn't have height.

"But now that I have this award, I feel like my life has reached new heights."