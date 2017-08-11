Taylor Swift groping trial

Superstar humiliated, says her mum

DENVER • Taylor Swift's mother recounted before a United States jury on Wednesday the moment her "shattered" daughter said she had been groped by a radio DJ.

The singer alleges that David Mueller, 55, grabbed her by the buttocks during a photo shoot before a 2013 concert in Denver.

He is countersuing, arguing that the accusations cost him his job.

Swift's mum Andrea told the Denver court that when they went back to the singer's dressing room, "she told me someone had grabbed her".

She described her daughter as shaken and humiliated. "That guy," she said, pointing to Mueller. "He sexually assaulted her."

Since the incident, Swift has cut back on meet-and-greet sessions and avoided going into the audience during gigs, Andrea noted.

Mueller had given evidence in the morning session, conceding that a picture taken during the alleged assault could be interpreted as incriminating.

It shows him with his hand behind the singer.

The superstar, who was 23 then, did not file a police report because she did not want the incident made public, her attorney Doug Baldridge said.

Her staff reported the incident to radio station Kygo, which fired Mueller two days later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

