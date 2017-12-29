Supermodel live-tweets eight-hour 'flight to nowhere'

WASHINGTON • In a year filled with major in-flight meltdowns, model Chrissy Teigen chronicled yet another airplane mishap - although she managed to keep her sense of humour about the whole thing.

She and her husband, R&B singer John Legend, were two of more than 200 passengers on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight that left Los Angeles at 11.36am on Tuesday and arrived (safely!) at 7.33pm - in Los Angeles.

The Tokyo-bound NH175 was interrupted after a passenger boarded the incorrect flight.

Teigen, who commands a Twitter following of more than nine million, thanks partly to her irreverent sense of humour, live-tweeted the whole experience.

The 32-year-old model, who is pregnant with her second child, tweeted: "A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11-hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn't supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know."

It may seem outrageous, but it is surprisingly common for planes to return to their point of origin midway through a flight, analysts said.

"It happens more often than people think," said Mr Ian Petchenik, a spokesman for global flight-tracking service Flightradar. In the last 24 hours, Flightradar found that 10 flights of about 150,000 had returned to their origin, for reasons including mechanical issues, weather and, of course, a confused passenger.

ABC reported that the man in question is one of two brothers who had planned to fly to Japan, and that he had booked a United flight. ANA said it was working to figure out how the passenger had made it onto the plane and apologised to the others on board.

Teigen wrote: "They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere."

She said she was not as upset by the decision to turn around as might be expected. But she did raise some obvious points: "Why did we all get punished for this one person's mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back?"

Once the flight returned to Los Angeles, passengers had to deplane and some were questioned by the police, according to Teigen.

After spending some time in a lounge, where she ate ramen and caught up on the reality show Real Housewives, Teigen and the rest once again took off just before 2am on Wednesday.

According to flight data, ANA flight 175 landed in Tokyo at 7.18am yesterday, Legend's 38th birthday.

WASHINGTON POST, NYTIMES