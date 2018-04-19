Superman is 80

NEW YORK • Superman, created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, was introduced on April 18, 1938, in Action Comics No. 1. Faster than a speeding bullet, he became a multimedia sensation, with his adventures chronicled on radio, stage, film and television, and his image on a kaleidoscope of merchandise and collectibles.

"If everybody doesn't know by now who Clark Kent and who Lois Lane is, you're not paying attention," said Ms Maggie Thompson, a senior editor of the Comic Buyer's Guide.

Yesterday, Superman turned 80 years old and DC Entertainment published Action Comics No. 1,000.

Here are some memorable issues on his journey to that milestone.

ACTION COMICS NO. 1 (APRIL 1938)

Superman's 13-page adventure was just one of several stories featured in the first issue of Action Comics, which was conceived as an anthology. (A June cover date was to encourage vendors to keep comics on their shelves longer.) The hero's breakout success took the company by surprise. "They honest-to-God did not know what they had," said Michael E. Uslan, a comic-book historian, writer and film producer.

ACTION COMICS NO. 68 (NOVEMBER 1943)

"Superman was dead serious when Siegel and Shuster created him," Uslan said. "He was a fighter of social injustice, taking on corrupt politicians and racketeers preying on the common man."

But there was a noticeable change in tone around this issue, which introduced Susie, the mischievous niece of Lois Lane. The shift came, thanks to competition from the more light-hearted Captain Marvel by Fawcett Comics.



DC Entertainment has published Action Comics No. 1,000 to mark Superman's milestone. PHOTO: AMAZON



Captain Marvel was the only character who surpassed Superman in sales in the Golden Age, or first era of comics publishing, Uslan said.

This goofier approach led to things such as Lois dropping a hot pan on Superman's foot and his hopping around in pain.

ACTION COMICS NO. 241 (APRIL 1958)

After a decline in sales after World War II, superhero comics began to rebound in the mid-1950s in the period known as the Silver Age.

For Uslan, this issue marked the start of Superman's Silver Age evolution with the debut of his Fortress of Solitude.

Just ahead are the first appearances of Brainiac, a revamped Lex Luthor and Supergirl.

Brainiac, whose hobbies include shrinking alien cities for his private collection, also brings an unexpected gift: a part of Superman's home world, Krypton. "Superman is the story of an immigrant writ large," said Mr Peter Sanderson, a comics historian. "Krypton was a lost paradise, a wonderland of vast science, firefalls and jewel mountains. Superman was always longing to return to his home world."

ACTION COMICS NO. 270 (SEPTEMBER 1960)

The Old Man Of Metropolis was one of Superman's more sobering stories. Despite the fact that the comics' primary readers were children, the Man of Steel gets an unhappy look at his future: He is old and forgotten. And poor Lois. "I'm an old maid," she says. "I wasted my life waiting for you."

Still, ever hopeful, she suggests they share their last years together.

ACTION COMICS NO. 584 (OCTOBER 1986)

In July 1986, DC rebooted Superman with the six-part series, Man Of Steel, by writer and artist John Byrne.

The theory was that the accumulated history of DC's heroes had grown too convoluted for new readers to jump in. Whereas past writers had presented Clark Kent as the disguise and Superman as his true self, Byrne reversed that.

With this issue, Action became a team-up series, showing Superman's adventures with other DC heroes.

This format ended with No. 600, which included a date with Wonder Woman.

ACTION COMICS NO. 662 (JANUARY 1991)

Clark proposed to Lois (in Superman 50, October 1990) and she accepted. But can he marry her without revealing his secret? The answer: No.

"Lois, for the past few years, I've lived a double life," he says in this issue.

Understandably, she asks for time to process. "When you go, don't forget to lock the door - or, um, the window," she tells him.

After breaking off the engagement, she eventually comes around.

Their marriage coincided with the 1996 wedding episode of the TV show, Lois And Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman.

ACTION COMICS NO. 1 (SEPTEMBER 2011)

In 2011, DC reset all its continuing series. Written by Grant Morrison and drawn by Rags Morales, this new Action Comics No. 1 changed Superman's classic red-shorts-over-blue-pants look and erased Lois and Clark's marriage.

ACTION NO. 1,000 (APRIL 2018)

Fans were clamouring for the past. Several series were restarted - again - with No. 1 issues, but Action returned to its historical numbering, adding the issues of the reboot to the overall total and allowing Action to inch closer to 1,000.

The marriage of Lois and Clark has been restored and they have a son. But one of the biggest returns - that of Superman's red trunks - was saved for this issue. The issue, with multiple covers and midnight release parties, has topped 500,000 in pre-orders.

NYTIMES