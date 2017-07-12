Super Junior to release new album

SEOUL - There is super news for Super Junior fans. With several members of the K-pop boyband completing their mandatory military service, the group are set for a comeback in October with a new album.

But fans will have to get used to cheering on only seven members for now, instead of the original line-up of 11.

According to South Korean media reports, the four members on hiatus are Kangin (arrested for driving under the influence last year), Sungmin (slammed by fans over a host of issues), Ryeowook and Kyuhyun (still serving their military duties).

In South Korea, all able-bodied men have to do a military stint for about two years.

Super Junior's management agency will hope that the comeback takes place without a hitch, given the recent fan disenchantment with Sungmin.

He was accused of blacklisting certain fans from his personal blog and prioritising his love life over the needs of the band.

Sungmin has apologised, but said he would not be involved in Super Junior's upcoming album.