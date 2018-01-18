Super Junior raring to go at Singapore concert after two-year break

After a two-year break, South Korean pop group Super Junior will be back in Singapore with their perfectly synchronised K-pop moves at the Super Show 7 concert on Jan 27.

The band will be performing catchy hit songs from their latest album Play, such as Black Suit, Scene Stealer and Runaway, at the concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Seven of the band's 11 members will be performing: Heechul, Shindong, Donghae, Siwon, Yesung, Leeteuk and Eunhyuk.

This comeback show is highly anticipated as it marks the return of several band members - Siwon, Eunhyuk and Donghae - who had been away serving two years of mandatory military service.

The Straits Times finds out more from the band through a translated e-mail interview.

One of your new hit songs is titled Black Suit. Who among you looks best in a black suit?

Heechul: I am sure that I am not the one because I am better suited to wear casual clothing.

Each member is also busy with his own projects. What personal projects do you wish to do this year?

Leeteuk: I want to release a solo album and I want to act.

BOOK IT / SUPER SHOW 7

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Jan 27, 4pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288 from Sports Hub Tix (call 3158-7888 or go to www.sportshubtix.sg)

Super Junior have always been known for a cheery image, but were there times when you felt down? What kept you going?

Heechul: After my car accident 11 years ago, I really felt discouraged because I could not run or walk properly.

But I'm back on the concert stage because Elf (the name of Super Junior fans) always cheered me on and I would like to show the others that I am a professional.

Super Junior are one of the older K-pop groups, having debuted 13 years ago in 2005. What is different about the K-pop industry now compared with a decade ago?

Super Junior: That K-pop has become so popular all over the world and is part of cultures everywhere.

Do you feel a sense of competition with newer K-pop acts?

Super Junior: We're also fans of newer K-pop groups. We just keep going on doing our own thing.

Following the death of Shinee lead singer Jonghyun last month, much has been said about the pressures of working in K-pop. How do you de-stress and relax?

Leeteuk: I spend time with my puppy, I work out and I update my personal social media accounts.