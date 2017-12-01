Super Junior back to perform in Singapore in Jan, line-up includes Choi Si Won

SINGAPORE - Popular K-pop band Super Junior will be back to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 27 with Super Show 7. This will be the first overseas stop of their tour, which kicks off in Seoul on Dec 15.

Ticketing details will be released via One Production's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OneProductionSingapore. They were last in Singapore in 2015.

Their eighth album, Play, was released on Nov 6 and has gone to No. 1 on iTunes in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

At the recent 2017 Asia Artist Awards in Seoul, the group were given the Legend Award for their significant achievements over the year.

Super Junior were first formed in 2005 and their hits include dance tracks such as Sorry, Sorry (2009), Bonamana (2010) and Mr Simple (2011).

The promotional images for the concert feature a line-up of seven members - including singer-actor Choi Si Won.

He and his family have been under fire recently after a restaurateur died of sepsis on Oct 6 as a result of getting attacked by their pet dog.

His label had earlier announced that Choi will not be taking part in promotional activities for the album Play but The Straits Times understands that he is slated to perform at the Singapore concert.