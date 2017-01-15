Suits star Meghan Markle's half-brother arrested for holding gun to girlfriend's head

The half-brother of actress Meghan Markle, the girlfriend of Britain's Prince Harry, was charged with threatening his girlfriend with a gun, the Daily Mail said on Sunday (Jan 15).

Thomas Markle Jr was arrested from his home in Oregon on Thursday, the report said.

The 50-year-old has been charged with menacing, pointing a firearm at another person and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police records obtained by the Daily Mail.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland divorced her father, Thomas Markle, when Meghan was six.

Markle Jr and his sister Samantha are related to Meghan through their father, who was a successful director of photography for television show Married with Children.

Meghan, 35, and her half-brother used to be close, but have lived in separate states for years, earlier reports said.

He was released on Friday after ex-wife Tracy Dooley paid his bail.

Dooley told The Daily Mail: "I don't want this to be embarrassing for Meghan. Tom has had a little fame and publicity since Meghan started dating Prince Harry.

"He wants what's best for her. They used to be very close but there has been some separation over the years. The last thing he would want to do is to hurt her."

She also admitted that Markle Jr has issues with alcoholism.

Meghan has been dating Prince Harry, 32, for a few months and the Suits star has attracted the attention of British tabloids since.

When half-sister Samantha publicly accused her of not supporting her family, Thomas Jr defended Markle.

Prince Harry's romance with the American actress is said to be serious.

They went on their first holiday together over the new year weekend, reports said.

After spending the new year together in London, the couple flew to Norway to see the Northern Lights.