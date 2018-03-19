Streisand had no #MeToo moment

LOS ANGELES • Barbra Streisand (photo) has been spared sexual harassment, but said she had often been a victim of abuse - by the media.

"I wasn't like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that's why," she told producer Ryan Murphy during a question-and-answer session over the weekend at the PaleyFest in Hollywood.

He had asked the 75-year-old singer-actress if she had any #MeToo moment to share.

But she took umbrage over what she had to endure in terms of inaccurate reporting by the media. For instance, she was offended by one story that said she has an "awards room" at home dedicated to her Oscars, Emmys and other trophies. Well-known television journalist Mike Wallace, who died in 2012, was also not spared her venom, reported USA Today.

She recalled that when she was a young star, he was mean to her during a TV interview. But he told viewers that she "loved" the interview.

Streisand - who was presented with the 2018 PaleyFest Icon award - also debunked talk that she is a control freak and difficult to work with. She said she sought control only in giving her best to her art.