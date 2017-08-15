Streaming war heats up as Rhimes joins Netflix

LOS ANGELES • Netflix has scored another coup, luring Shonda Rhimes away from a 15-year relationship with ABC Studios that produced hits such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, estimates that Netflix will pay her US$10 million (S$13.6 million) a year to come up with a new slate of hit shows.

"Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television," said Mr Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer.

"Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best."

Netflix is in a race to create original content with the likes of Amazon, which recently tied up with Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, reported NBC News.

Netflix has a deal with filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen to do a series and has acquired comics company Millarworld. The latter move opens up a world of new superheroes to tap on.