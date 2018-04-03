Stranger Things theme for Halloween Horror Nights

SINGAPORE - Fans of the Netflix supernatural series Stranger Things will get to brave the Upside Down at Universal Studios Singapore for Halloween this year.

As part of the theme park's annual Halloween Horror Nights, familiar elements from Season One of the hit television series will be integrated into a series of specially constructed mazes.

From the creepy Upside Down woods to the Byers home, complete with flashing Christmas lights displays, the new mazes that recreate iconic scenes from the show are said to offer surprising twists around every corner. The predatory Demagorgon monster may even pop up to stalk guests.

Halloween Horror Nights begin in Singapore on September 28. Ticketing details will be announced soon.

For more information, go to www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.