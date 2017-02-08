Sting and Wayne Shorter win Polar Music Prize

NEW YORK (NYTimes) - Sting and Wayne Shorter are this year's recipients of Sweden's Polar Music Prize, which comes with a cash prize of 1 million Swedish krona (about S$160,000).

The two are no stranger to awards: they have 26 Grammys between them. Both are expected to attend a gala to accept their prizes in Stockholm on June 15.

"As a composer, Sting has combined classic pop with virtuoso musicianship and an openness to all genres and sounds from around the world," the award committee wrote in a statement. He released the album, 57th & 9th, last year, and is on a world tour.

Shorter, 83, a hugely influential jazz saxophonist over his storied career, played at the White House for 2016 International Jazz Day (Sting did, too), and appeared on the Norah Jones album Day Breaks last year. He has shows scheduled throughout this year. The Polar prize committee noted: "Without the musical explorations of Wayne Shorter, modern music would not have drilled so deep."

Stig Anderson, the lyricist and manager for Abba, established the prize in 1989, aiming to "celebrate music in all its various forms". Past recipients include Ray Charles, Elton John, Bob Dylan and Renée Fleming.