Stevie Wonder and Green Day to champion global aid efforts in New York concert

NEW YORK (AFP) - Stevie Wonder and Green Day will headline a concert in New York to mobilise support for efforts to eradicate global poverty as President Donald Trump proposes sweeping foreign aid cuts.

Pop star Pharrell Williams, chart-topping electronic duo The Chainsmokers and alternative rockers The Killers will also play at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept 23.

Wonder said the festival came at a "crucial time".

"When we commit ourselves to life issues, we are showing love of the Most High."

The festival has drawn A-list stars annually since 2012 as the largely young audience presses world leaders for commitments to development as they gather in New York for the UN General Assembly.

The 2017 edition comes in a sharply different political climate even as needs mount amid crises ranging from intractable wars in Syria and Yemen to hunger on the Horn of Africa.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said the timing was critical - after Mr Trump's shock win and Britain's vote to exit the European Union but also amid a rejection of right-wing populism in elections in France and the Netherlands.

Hoping to expand its reach, the festival for the first time will be proceeded by a Global Citizen Week of discussions, films, art and music around New York.