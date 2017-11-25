Stars Wars light and water show at Marina Bay Sands

ST VIDEO: YIP WAIYEE
ST VIDEO: YIP WAIYEE
The special Star Wars Edition of the multimedia light and water show incorporated lasers and water sprays timed to Star Wars music, projecting images of popular Star Wars characters such as Yoda and droid BB-8.
The special Star Wars Edition of the multimedia light and water show incorporated lasers and water sprays timed to Star Wars music, projecting images of popular Star Wars characters such as Yoda and droid BB-8.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Dozens of fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and Jedi Masters graced the event.
Dozens of fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and Jedi Masters graced the event. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Dozens of fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and Jedi Masters graced the event.
Dozens of fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and Jedi Masters graced the event. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Vietnamese American actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Resistance engineer Rose in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, also attended the event.
Vietnamese American actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Resistance engineer Rose in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, also attended the event.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

The Marina Bay Sands skyline felt the strength of the Force on Nov 25 when the integrated resort adapted its nightly outdoor multimedia light and water show Spectra into a special Star Wars edition.

The show, which incorporated lasers and water sprays timed to Star Wars music, projected images of popular Star Wars characters such as Yoda and droid BB-8.

Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Resistance engineer Rose in the next instalment of the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi, graced the event alongside dozens of fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and Jedi Masters.

Tran, 28, was so impressed with the costumes that she joked that she felt like she was back on the movie set again. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in Singapore on Dec 14.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch