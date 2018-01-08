Stars speak out against abuse of power on Golden Globes red carpet

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern and Natalie Portman led female and male nominees as well as attendees dressed in black at the Golden Globes show (this morning, Singapore time).

"We're here for the Time's Up movement. Octavia (Spencer) is my date - girl power! We stand in solidarity against any abuse of power," Chastain, nominated for Molly's Game and wearing a black velvet gown, said on the red carpet.

"It's about people who are voiceless, and it's about empowerment," added Spencer, who is nominated for Shape Of Water.

In the week leading up to the awards ceremony, more than 300 Hollywood industry figures launched the Time's Up campaign to address workplace sexual misconduct.

Portman opted for a black velvet dress and accompanied a pregnant America Ferrera, wearing a black sequined dress.

"It's an incredible opportunity to get to go with a friend, an activist, someone who can have our voices together because we've been separated for so long... and how much louder and stronger our voices can be when we come together," Portman said.

Dern, in a strapless black gown, was accompanied by Monica Ramirez, co-founder and president of the National Farmworker Women's Alliance.

"It's time for us to make a difference," Dern said.