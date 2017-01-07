Stars pour in for Fisher and Reynolds’ memorial

LOS ANGELES • Friends and family of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds attended a private memorial service on Thursday, at the luxury Beverly Hills compound where the two stars lived as neighbours until their deaths just after Christmas.

Actors Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr were seen making their way through the gates, while Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and her father, Bryan Lourd, who was Fisher's partner in the early 1990s, were also present.

Star Wars actress Fisher, 60, died on Dec 27, four days after suffering a heart attack. A day later, Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died at the age of 84.

People magazine said guests at Thursday's service also included Penny Marshall, Meg Ryan, Richard Dreyfuss, Candice Bergen, George Lucas and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Also seen was Fisher's French bulldog Gary, who had earned a celebrity following after appearing with her at several red carpet events and television interviews.

People said Streep, Stephen Fry, Billie Lourd and British comedienne Tracey Ullman were among those who delivered eulogies. Streep also performed Fisher's favorite song, Happy Days Are Here Again, and "by the end, everyone was singing", said a family friend.

The family is believed to be planning a public memorial service for Fisher and Reynolds, possibly featuring stars such as Streep - who starred in the film Postcards From The Edge (1990), which was based on Fisher's 1987 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Fisher's memoir, The Princess Diarist, about her time making the 1977 Star Wars movie, has climbed back into the United States bestsellers chart on Thursday.

It was at No. 2 on the hardcover non-fiction chart released on Thursday.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE