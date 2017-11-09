Stars and flowers add colour to Lacma Art + Film Gala

From left: Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Melanie Griffith with her daughter, Dakota Johnson and Zoe Saldana.
From left: Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Melanie Griffith with her daughter, Dakota Johnson and Zoe Saldana.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

Florals bloomed and gowns shone on the red carpet at the Lacma Art + Film Gala honouring artist Mark Bradford and Star Wars film-maker George Lucas. Many guests at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s event last Saturday were dressed in sponsor Gucci, including actors Salma Hayek (in a shimmering gown), Jared Leto (in a floral-embroidered jacket) and Zoe Saldana (with silk flowers on her shoulders). The gala was also attended by reality star Kim Kardashian, director Alejandro G. Inarritu and actors Mark Hamill, Brad Pitt, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington and Dakota Johnson, who arrived with her mother, actress Melanie Griffith.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 09, 2017, with the headline 'Stars and flowers add colour to Lacma Art + Film Gala'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing