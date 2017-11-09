Stars and flowers add colour to Lacma Art + Film Gala

Florals bloomed and gowns shone on the red carpet at the Lacma Art + Film Gala honouring artist Mark Bradford and Star Wars film-maker George Lucas. Many guests at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s event last Saturday were dressed in sponsor Gucci, including actors Salma Hayek (in a shimmering gown), Jared Leto (in a floral-embroidered jacket) and Zoe Saldana (with silk flowers on her shoulders). The gala was also attended by reality star Kim Kardashian, director Alejandro G. Inarritu and actors Mark Hamill, Brad Pitt, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington and Dakota Johnson, who arrived with her mother, actress Melanie Griffith.