Glee creator Ryan Murphy threw a star-studded engagement party for co-creator Brad Falchuk and actress Gwyneth Paltrow (both above) at the Los Angeles Theatre on Sunday. The couple - who met on the Glee set - were joined at the party by A-list celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson, who is expecting a child with musician Danny Fujikawa, said People magazine.