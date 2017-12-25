Star Wars: The Last Jedi soars to US$745 million worldwide

(REUTERS) - Disney-Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is showing plenty of force at mulitplexes worldwide with US$745.4 million (S$1.1 billion) globally as of Sunday (Dec 24).

The North American take has hit US$365 million in its first 10 days as of Sunday with the studio projecting another US$32 million on Christmas Day on Monday (Dec 25) - making it the third highest domestic release in 2017 following Beauty and the Beast with US$504 million and Wonder Woman at US$412 million.

Stars Wars: The Last Jedi has totalled US$380.3 million in international box office. It is already the top grossing film of 2017 in both Denmark and Sweden and the fourth highest grosser in the overall European market.

Britain is the top market with US$67.4 million, followed by Germany with US$40 million, France with US$29.3 million and Australia with US$26.9 million.

The Last Jedi, which picks up following the events of 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is so far the 87th highest worldwide grosser of all time, trailing 2016's Suicide Squad by US$1.4 million.

Rian Johnson directed with Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o and Domhnall Gleeson reprising their roles. It's the final screen role for Fisher, who died a year ago.

Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Universal'sPitch Perfect 3 have also opened solidly while Fox's The Greatest Showman is drawing respectably at the domestic box office.

But moviegoers are showing little interest in Paramount's Downsizing and Warner Bros.-Alcon's Father Figures.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opened with the second-largest North American launch ever in its first weekend with US$220 million. It faced competition for the first time on Dec 20, with Sony's action comedy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,which is leading the rest of the pack with US$34 million at 3,765 sites for Friday to Sunday and a six-day total of around US$64 million.

Josh Greenstein, Sony's president of worldwide marketing and distribution, pointed to the A- Cinemascore as an indication that Jumanji is attracting all demographics.

"We have incredible momentum as we go into the biggest moviegoing week of the year," he added.