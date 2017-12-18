Star Wars: The Last Jedi scores massive S$607 million in opening weekend

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Star Wars: The Last Jedi burst into theaters with a staggering US$450 million (S$607 million) in global ticket sales in its opening weekend, confirming that the celebrated space adventure franchise remained a powerful force at the box office.

The eighth movie in the Star Wars saga created by George Lucas in 1977 collected US$220 million in the United States and Canada, according to box office estimates released by comScore on Sunday (Dec 17). The total ranked second only to the US$248 million for Star Wars: The Force Awakens two years ago.

The debut marks another major success for Walt Disney Co, which bought Star Wars producer Lucasfilm in 2012 and reinvigorated the story set in a galaxy far, far away.

"There are very few brands that can sustain this kind of enthusiasm and relevance," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore.

"This supercharges the potential for all the other Star Wars properties down the line."

At least five more "Star Wars" movies are in the works at Disney, including one about a young Han Solo due for release next May, followed by Episode IX in December 2019.

Last Jedi features actress Carrie Fisher's final performance as Leia, the beloved princess who became a general leading resistance forces against the evil First Order. Fisher died of a heart attack in December 2016.

The film also gives a prominent role to original Star Warshero Luke Skywalker, portrayed by Mark Hamill.

International sales for Last Jedi were the third biggest for films that did not include the Chinese market during their debut weekends, Disney said. Last Jedi opens Jan 5 in China, the second largest movie market.

Positive fan reaction suggested strong ticket sales over the coming holidays, said Dave Hollis, Disney president of worldwide theatrical distribution. Audiences awarded the film an "A" grade in polling by CinemaScore.

Box office analysts did not expect Last Jedi to repeat the opening weekend numbers of Force Awakens. The 2015 movie had been subject to unprecedented interest because it was the first new Star Wars film in a decade. It eventually took in more than US$2 billion worldwide.

Disney will take over distribution rights to all past Star Wars films as part of its US$52 billion deal last week to buy film and some television businesses from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Fox had released the first six Star Warsmovies made by Lucas.