Star Wars preview for father-daughter duo after win in contest for ST subscribers

SINGAPORE - She had never watched a movie together with her father.

But, on Wednesday evening (Dec 13), 14-year-old student, Abigail Low, and her father, Kelvin, 53, were among 100 people with the privilege of being the first few in Singapore to catch Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at the Golden Village cinema in Plaza Singapura, courtesy of The Straits Times.

"We do hang out together, but never to watch a movie because he is not a movie buff," said Abigail, referring to her father.

While neither of them are big Star Wars fans, Mr Low, the director of a pharmaceutical company, said they were happy and surprised that they won the tickets in a contest on the SPH Rewards app.

"It's a nice bonding session for us."

The Straits Times had given out 50 pairs of tickets to subscribers in the contest, which attracted 1,700 entries.

At the screening on Wednesday evening, there was also a lucky draw in which 20 Star Wars movie premiums were up for grabs, including gym bags, travel bags, watches and posters.

IT specialist Charles Poh, 53, and his daughter, Celine, 22, an undergraduate, were among the winners in the lucky draw. Miss Poh won a watch.

"We caught all the first seven Star Wars movies, and are very excited to watch this one," she said, adding that her father and her are fans of the sci-fi and thriller movie genres.

The eighth and latest episode in the Star Wars series, starring Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, follows the galactic heroes on an epic adventure unlocking mysteries of The Force and uncovering shocking revelations of the past.