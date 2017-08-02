Star Wars goes to Orchard Road for 10 days in September

SINGAPORE - The Force is strong at Orchard Road next month (September), when the busy shopping belt hosts the 10-day Star Wars: Experience The Force festival.

From Sept 1 to 10, installations of popular vehicles from the iconic sci-fi film franchise, such as Han Solo's iconic Millennium Falcon and the towering AT-ACT Walker, will be set up outside shopping mall Ion Orchard.

Inside the mall, there will also be virtual reality booths where fans can interact with the droid BB-8.

Another event highlight, called Padawan Training, allows younger fans to learn lightsaber techniques.

The festival culminates at the Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention on Sept 9 and 10, the annual celebration of pop culture. At the convention's Star Wars booth, fans will be able to view the interiors of the Millennium Falcon and Rey's Speeder vehicle, which is autographed by The Force Awakens director J. J. Abrams.

All of this will certainly get fans pumped up before the release of the latest instalment in the franchise - Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be in cinemas on Dec 14.

Go to en-sg.starwars.com/experience-the-force for details.