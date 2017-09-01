Star Wars fans geek out as Force Friday II begins

For many, Friday is simply September 1.

But for Star Wars fans it's officially Force Friday II when fans can get their hands on the products connected with the new film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The event, which was first held two years ago in conjunction with the first film in the new franchise The Force Awakens, has officially launched in Sydney as Australians charged into a store when the clock hit midnight to get a glimpse of what's new in the Star Wars universe.

New droid BB9E seems to have most fans talking. Essentially it's a dark version of the lovable BB8 from The Force Awakens.

This year, Force Friday II runs all weekend and Disney are using augmented reality at stores to enhance the experience so fans can live a little bit more of Star Wars: The Last Jedi before the film officially takes off in December.