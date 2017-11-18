Stallone denies forcing teen into threesome

NEW YORK •Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone, 71, has to defend a potentially reputation-damaging knockout blow.

An unidentified woman told the Las Vegas police in 1986 that she had been "intimidated" into having sex with the actor, then 40, and his bodyguard in a hotel suite.

She was 16 then. Stallone was in Las Vegas shooting the movie Over The Top and the girl was on a holiday with her family.

She had met him the previous day in the hotel and got an autograph.

According to the police report, a copy of which was obtained by the Daily Mail, the bodyguard had given her the keys to the suite.

After the sexual acts, Stallone allegedly told her that they were both married men and warned her not to tell anyone, adding that he would "beat her head in" if she did.

The police did not follow up on the case after the girl later decided not to press charges because she said she was humiliated, scared and ashamed.

Her account, which was denied by a Stallone spokesman to the Daily Mail this week, joins a long list of alleged sexual misdeeds by other top players in Hollywood, from producer Harvey Weinstein to director Brett Ratner to actor Kevin Spacey.

In another blow for Spacey, the Old Vic theatre in London said 20 people had come forward with claims of inappropriate behaviour committed by him before and during his time as its artistic director.

Thursday's report said that in addition to Spacey's stardom, factors that could have contributed to the problem included a lack of clarity about the Old Vic's accepted code of behaviour and career insecurity, reported The New York Times.

Actress Rose McGowan, one of the leading voices speaking out against Weinstein, has also hinted that drugs could have been planted to discredit her.

She turned herself in earlier this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest on a drug charge in Virginia.

The drugs were found in her wallet after she had left it behind when she got off a plane at an airport in Virginia in January .

Last month, after learning of the charge, McGowan put up messages on Twitter, saying: "Are they trying to silence me?"