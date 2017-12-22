Stage musical version of Jay Chou movie Secret is coming to Singapore in April

SINGAPORE - The stage musical version of Mandopop superstar Jay Chou's movie Secret (2007) is coming to Singapore in April.

The premise of The Secret musical is similar to the one in the original film - a time travel tale about a sweet romance between two students. The musical, however, will also incorporate many of Chou's biggest pop hits, such as The Tea That Grandpa Makes, Fine Day and Listen To Mother's Words.

The show will be staged at Marina Bay Sands from April 6 to April 15, and pre-sale tickets go on sale on Friday (Dec 22).

Even though the film was Taiwanese, the musical has been adapted by a team from Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown The Musical, 2002), the show is choreographed by Zach Woodlee and adapted by scriptwriter Marc Acito, with a set created by Beowulf Boritt and sound by Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers (Kinky Boots, 2013).

The original movie, which starred Jay Chou and Taiwanese actress Gwei Lun-mei in the leads, was a hit with audiences across Asia. It also won the award for Outstanding Taiwanese Film at the Golden Horse Awards.

For ticket sales, go to www.MarinaBaySands.com/ticketing or Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg).