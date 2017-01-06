ST picks the Asian and international acts to watch at 2017 Laneway music festival

The upcoming St Jerome's Laneway Festival, to be held on Jan 21 at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, will feature 29 international and local acts.

They will be performing across four stages at what is Singapore's biggest indie music event.

Here are five acts from the region and beyond, which you can look forward to.

1. Froya (Malaysia)

The songstress from Sabah, Malaysia, has seen her experimental and groove-driven synth electronica style of music grow her fan base. Her real name is Michelle Lee, and her moniker stems from 'Freyja', the name of the goddess of beauty, love and sexuality in Norse mythology. Her lyrics have been described as having a tinge of darkness and defiance, but they are enveloped in happy, upbeat tunes.

2. Bottlesmoker (Indonesia)

From Indonesia comes a duo Anggung Suherman (Angkuy) and Ryan Nobie Adzani. The pair love musical instruments such as hand bells and melodicas, alongside any toys that produce sounds such as toy phones, radios and even a Nintendo DS. They combine the sounds of these instruments and produce a harmony. Such experimental electronic pop is is the hallmark of Bottlesmoker.

3. KOHH (Japan)

Born Yuuki Chiba, he hails from Tokyo and spits out rhymes expressing the realistic and rough side of life, with an uncategorised style that is beyond the constraints of any particular music genre.

This has brought him a young fan base both domestically and abroad. In January 2015, he performed the song It G Ma by Korean artist Keith Ape, which went viral.

The music video was viewed over a million times within the first month of release. KOHH has a strong social media following too, with about 144,000 followers on his Instagram account @kohh_t20.

4. Tycho (United States)

Hailing from the US, Tycho is the pseudonym of San Francisco-based visual artist Scott Hansen, who meticulously composes minimal techno music. With strong credentials, he comes into town fresh from his first Grammy Award nomination, earned with his fifth studio album Epoch, an 11-track record. He will have to wait until Feb 12 to find out if he wins, but he promises to blow you away at The Meadow.

5. Nao (United Kingdom)

The British singer-songwriter from East London dabbles in the soul, funk and electronic genres. Her debut album, For All We Know, was released last year. The 18-track album was rated four out of five stars in an Album Of The Week review by The Straits Times. In 2015, Nao - whose real name is Neo Jessica Joshua - wrote and sang on the Caracal album by electronic music stars Disclosure. Inspired by the unpredictability of life, she crafts bold, dreamy, destined-for-the-dance-floor tunes, and was nominated for the BBC Sound Of 2016 music prize.