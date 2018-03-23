Springsteen extending Broadway run

NEW YORK • The Boss is paying heed to what the people want. On Wednesday, Bruce Springsteen extended a run on Broadway until December as the rock legend's unusually intimate shows keep fetching top dollar.

It marks the third extension by the 68-year-old, who started the performances in October in the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre.

Excluding several breaks, he will perform four to five shows weekly until his new closing date of Dec 15.

The show by the rocker, who for decades has sold out arenas, has become one of the hottest tickets on Broadway, often drawing higher prices than blockbuster musical Hamilton on the resale market.

Springsteen has tried to prevent ticket scalping through a new fan verification system by Ticketmaster but many people have nonetheless been distraught by resale prices that can run up to US$1,000 (S$1,300).

Announcing the extension of his show on Facebook, he said only fans who previously signed up for verification but could not buy tickets would be invited to the latest round, for which prices begin at US$75 a seat.

The balladeer of the working class has earned a reputation for marathon, free-wheeling concerts with his E Street Band.

In contrast, Springsteen on Broadway performs alone with a piano and guitar, with a career-spanning setlist that barely changes each night.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE