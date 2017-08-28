Spoilers! Fans say they had guessed the major revelations from Game Of Thrones' Season 7 finale

Many fans of Game Of Thrones say on social media that they had long guessed the developments of the The Dragon And The Wolf.

Twitter user @MaxTadashii said: "I'm not saying that the #GameOfThrones finale was bad. But it's too predictable. I think I just wanted some sort of unseen, huge plot twist."

Twitter user @Mahmoudh wrote: "Season 7 Pros: Ice dragon, some nice moments... Cons: Predictable, cheesy, fan servicing and plain stupid."

SPOILER ALERT: Read no further if you have not watched the last episode of Game Of Thrones' 7th season.

1. Jon Snow's parentage

The finale confirmed what fans have been speculating for much of the season - that Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) is not Ned Stark's son, and neither is he a bastard.

His parents are in fact Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenarys' older brother) and Lyanna Stark (Ned's younger sister), and as it turns out that his parents were legally wed, that makes him a legitimate son with blood from two of the most powerful Houses in Westeros. With Targaryen blood in him, this could mean that he will be able to ride Daenerys' other dragon Rhaegal in future episodes.

It also means that Jon is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, since Rhaegar was once the crown prince and heir before the Targaryen reign was usurped by the Baratheons.

2. The tricky relationship between Jon and Daenerys

Jon's parentage revelation is all fine and dandy, until he and Daenerys, who is his aunt, have sex in this episode. Incest may not be new in Game Of Thrones, but it is still frowned upon. We shall see what happens what the two of them discover the truth about their relationship in a future episode.

3. The Lannisters go their separate ways

A large part of the finale was marked by the meeting between all of the major characters in the Dragonpit, where Daenerys requested for a truce between the Houses while they try to stop the White Walkers first.

Queen Cersei uncharacteristally declares that she will get her troops to fight alongside Daenerys - until she reveals in the end that she had been lying the entire time. Her brother and lover Jamie, finally decides that enough is enough and leaves King's Landing in self-exile.

4. Littlefinger is dead

The only major character death in this episode is the slimy Lord Petyr Baelish, who is otherwise known as Littlefinger. Audiences were just as surprised at his sudden execution as Littlefinger himself, who until then had been confident he had Lady Sansa's support on his side.

But Sansa had figured out his true conniving and traitorous ways by then, so Arya gladly slit his throat at her command.

5. The Wall crumbles

In the previous episode, one of Daenerys' dragons, Viserion, was killed and resurrected by the Night King. Instead of breathing fire, Viserion can now shoot some powerful blue flames, which crumbles The Wall that had been protecting Westeros for so long.

Along with what appears to be an infinite number of Wight foot soldiers, Viserion and the White Walkers march into Westeros, setting up some major battles between the humans and the undead.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 finale airs on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601) tonight (August 28) at 9pm.