Spoilers are coming: HBO airs Game Of Thrones Episode 6 early in Europe by mistake

LONDON - Another episode of Game Of Thrones has been leaked, this time not by a hacker but apparently HBO itself.

Episode 6, Death Is The Enemy, is not due to air in the United States until Sunday (Aug 20), but HBO Espana and HBO Nordic accidentally made the episode available on demand on Wednesday, said British reports.

A spokesman for HBO Europe said in a statement: "We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game Of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms. The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognised. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US."

The episode was online for an hour, long enough for people to see it and share it on social media.

Game Of Thrones has had a leaky season. Apart from a recent hack on HBO, four past and present employees of an Indian technology vendor have been arrested on suspicion of leaking Episode 4, The Spoils Of War, on Aug 4.