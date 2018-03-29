SpielBurgers? No thanks, says Spielberg

LOS ANGELES • Steven Spielberg has directed Carl's Jr not to name a burger after him.

On Monday, the restaurant chain saw a chance to capitalise on the hoo-ha surrounding his new movie Ready Player One - which has received good reviews - and renamed its charbroiled sliders after him.

But the director, reported CNN, was not biting on the SpielBurger honour.

On Tuesday, he tweeted: "They're pretty good but I'm passing. Cease and desist. Can't do it. Sorry, guys."

Warner, which produced the nostalgic fantasy movie Ready Player One, also gave the thumbs down to the Carl's Jr gimmick: "Appreciate the #ReadyPlayerOne love but this is not approved."

But the fast-food giant saw a silver lining, posting: "Spielberg likes our Charbroiled Sliders! (He's not down with #SpielBurgers but we're fine with that)."