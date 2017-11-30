South Korean boyband BTS on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

SEOUL • South Korean boyband BTS appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to thank their American fans for their support.

"Korea and US, we have our different languages, but we all share similar thoughts," said member Suga in the show that aired on Monday, when asked about the relevance of their lyrics.

He added that he is thankful that their fans identify with them.

The members also gave their first television performance of Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) and shared some personal stories.

RM, leader and self-designated spokesman for the group, said his fluent English came from watching Friends, the 1990s American TV megahit.

BTS dodged some cheeky questions from the show's host, DeGeneres, who teasingly asked if the members ever "hooked up" with fans.

"Not! Not! No!" V answered adamantly, as the studio erupted with laughter.

Arguably the most influential K-pop act today, BTS last week made history by becoming the first South Korean boyband to perform at the American Music Awards. They also filmed segments for The Late Late Show With James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which will be aired later.

Their EP, Love Yourself: Seung Her, opened at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart in September, the highest position for a K-pop group.

On Monday, BBC Radio announced that it is producing a documentary on the K-pop industry. The British broadcaster covered several K-pop groups, including BTS. Episodes will be released online in January next year.

