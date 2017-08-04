South Korean actress accuses director of violence

SEOUL • The movie director slapped her and forced her to shoot a sex scene, an actress claimed.

But a representative of well- known South Korean director Kim Ki Duk, 56, has denied the allegations from the actress who has filed a complaint with prosecutors.

The latter have opted not to reveal her identity for now.

According to The Korea Herald, she alleged that Kim hit her and came up with a sex scene that was not in the script while working on incest-themed film Moebius (2013).

She later quit and Lee Eun Woo replaced her in the female lead role.

Kim's representative said while it was true that the director had struck the actress across the face, it had been part of rehearsals for a scene. "We never forced a sex scene that wasn't in the scenario," the representative added.

Moebius was screened in South Korea only after some controversial scenes were removed.

It was also shown out of competition at the 2013 Venice International Film Festival.

Kim bagged the Golden Lion for best film at the 2012 edition of the festival for Pieta - about a loan-shark enforcer whose life changes when he meets a woman claiming to be his mother.