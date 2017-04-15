South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook would teleport to Singapore every week if he had that superpower

SINGAPORE- If South Korean actor Lee Dong Wook could choose to have a superpower, he would want the ability to teleport.

The busy K-star flew into Singapore on Friday (April 14) night and woke up to a schedule packed with media interviews, press conferences and a fan meet.

Speaking at a public press conference at Plaza Singapura shopping mall earlier today, ahead of his fan meet tonight, Lee, 35, says: "I would like to be able to teleport. I could save time if there is a traffic jam. If I want to travel from Korea to Singapore, I could come instantly. That's the Goblin's power."

The Goblin, played by Lee's co-star Gong Yoo in this year's hit K-drama Goblin (2016-2017), is able to teleport. On the other hand, Lee's Grim Reaper character possesses telekinesis, memory erasure and other abilities.

Supernatural talents may be stuff of fantasy, but the debonair actor certainly has the power to turn K-drama viewers into fans.

Riding on the popularity of the fantasy romance Goblin, Lee is currently on a fan-meet tour that started in Seoul in March. His fan meet in Seoul sold out its tickets within a minute of their release.

After Singapore, the tour is set to move to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Taiwan.

Lee, star of K-dramas My Girl (2005) and Hotel King (2014), will be holding a ticketed fan meet at the Grand Theatre at Marina Bay Sands tonight - his first fan meet here. He was last here six years ago to promote K-drama romance Scent of a Woman (2011).

Earlier today at the open press session, about 1,000 adoring fans waited in the sweltering heat for a glimpse of their K-drama idol at Plaza Singapura's outdoor atrium. Some came armed with umbrellas and others cooled themselves with portable electric fans.

Some were so devoted that they arrived as early as 9am to wait for Lee to appear. He only arrived at 1pm and fans surrounded the stage to watch the actor field questions for 15 minutes - the duration of the press session.

The emcee asks fans to recommend must-go places in Singapore to their #Kdrama idol #LeeDongWook. The fangirls reply: "My house !" pic.twitter.com/XGQ8Qijoiu — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) April 15, 2017

Admitting to be perspiring in his purple-grey suit, Lee said: "You guys are very passionate. Given that it is so hot, I'm surprised and thankful that so many people turned up.

"Singapore makes me feel like home. If I have the power of teleportation, I will come every week."