Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell to be honoured with statue in Seattle

Chris Cornell's family has commissioned a memorial statue for the late Soundgarden frontman, which will be erected in his hometown of Seattle, Washington.

In an interview with The Seattle Times on Aug 9, Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, said she had hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth.

Toth is also behind the statue of Ramones lead guitarist Johnny Ramone, that is located at his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Cornell - who hanged himself in a hotel in Detroit hours after a Soundgarden concert there in May - is also buried there.

"(Toth) has already given me a design and the children and I love it," she told The Seattle Times. They have two children, Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11.

"He is Seattle's son, and we will be bringing him home and honouring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support."

The statue will take about seven months to complete, and they are still determining a location for it.