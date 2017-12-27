Sound Of Music actress was a fighter

BOSTON • She helped The Sound Of Music strike a chord in people's hearts when the movie debuted in 1965.

On Monday, Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the children in the film, died at age 68.

The news was reported by the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organisation, which holds the rights to the musical, on its website.

"We are all lucky to have known her and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her," it added.

Menzies-Urich, then a teenager, had the role of Louisa von Trapp, one of the children of Captain von Trapp (played by Canadian actor Christopher Plummer), who starred with English actress Julie Andrews.

Menzies-Urich's son said she had been diagnosed with brain cancer and died on Christmas Eve surrounded by family, according to celebrity website TMZ and Variety magazine's website.

She was born in Toronto, Canada.

Her husband Robert Urich died from cancer in 2002. He was an American television star who shot to fame in the 1970s through his series, Vegas and Spenser: For Hire.

After his death, she founded The Robert Urich Foundation to support cancer research and patient care.

On the group's website, she wrote that she tried to live by her late husband's motto: "Never give up - never, ever give up."

The Sound Of Music opened on Broadway in 1959 with memorable hit songs, including My Favourite Things, Edelweiss and the title track itself.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE